Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,500 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 663,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMAX. ValuEngine upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair lowered Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Re/Max by 2,269.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Re/Max by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Re/Max in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. Re/Max has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 49.97% and a net margin of 8.27%. Re/Max’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Re/Max will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

