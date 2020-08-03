RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ROLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a sell rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $122.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.65.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,738,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $360,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,992 shares of company stock worth $2,931,275. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

