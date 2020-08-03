Rayonier (RYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $27.78 on Monday. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74.

Get Rayonier alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,014.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.