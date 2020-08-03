Raymond James Trims Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price to $8.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUNMF opened at $5.62 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.