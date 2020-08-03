Raymond James Reiterates “C$0.90” Price Target for Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Raymond James set a C$0.90 price target on Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

YGR has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Yangarra Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

TSE:YGR opened at C$0.59 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.