Raymond James Reiterates C$0.10 Price Target for Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Raymond James set a C$0.10 price objective on Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.85 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil to C$0.15 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$0.38.

ATH stock opened at C$0.17 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.75, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$138.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

