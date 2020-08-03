Raymond James Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $490.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $385.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered ServiceNow from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.85.

NOW opened at $439.20 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $454.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.00, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $413.30 and a 200-day moving average of $348.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.13, for a total value of $600,011.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,805 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total value of $17,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,785,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,947 shares of company stock worth $46,715,024. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $763,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

