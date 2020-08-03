Raymond James Raises Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to $33.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RLLMF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Real Matters from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Real Matters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Real Matters from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $22.55 on Friday. Real Matters has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

