Raymond James Raises Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $75.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FND has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.16.

FND opened at $65.90 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,159.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,219,399 shares of company stock valued at $319,949,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

