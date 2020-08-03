Raymond James Raises Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$89.75

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$80.00 to C$89.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQB. Cormark decreased their target price on Equitable Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$77.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.51. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$44.57 and a twelve month high of C$121.87.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.04 by C($1.34). The business had revenue of C$124.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 12.1000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.71, for a total transaction of C$181,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,144,852.92.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

