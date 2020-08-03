Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $69.48 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.62.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Raymond James by 397.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 143.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 24.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

