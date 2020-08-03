Raymond James Increases Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$42.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Parkland Fuel stock opened at C$35.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.20. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.37. Parkland Fuel has a 52-week low of C$17.57 and a 52-week high of C$49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.49). The firm had revenue of C$4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Parkland Fuel will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total value of C$280,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,100,015.69. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 15,007 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.21, for a total value of C$573,450.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,234,072.66. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,621 shares of company stock worth $2,638,307.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

