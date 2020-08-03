Raymond James Increases Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$42.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th.
Parkland Fuel stock opened at C$35.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.20. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.37. Parkland Fuel has a 52-week low of C$17.57 and a 52-week high of C$49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71.
In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total value of C$280,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,100,015.69. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 15,007 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.21, for a total value of C$573,450.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,234,072.66. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,621 shares of company stock worth $2,638,307.
About Parkland Fuel
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.
Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.