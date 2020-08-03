Raymond James Boosts Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target to $50.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $47.50 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCI. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.14.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,416.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,536,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125,428 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,786,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,976,000 after buying an additional 84,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,382,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,348,000 after purchasing an additional 77,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,647,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.