Raymond James Analysts Give Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) a C$3.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.10 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.90.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.79. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.60 million. Analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0143 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -6.31%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

