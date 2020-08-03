Raymond James Analysts Give Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) a C$4.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

HSE has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB cut their target price on Husky Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Husky Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.47.

Shares of HSE opened at C$4.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.21 and a 12 month high of C$10.80. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

