Raymond James Analysts Give Fortis (TSE:FTS) a C$58.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.33.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$54.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.76. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$41.52 and a 12-month high of C$59.28. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.8699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 49.99%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

