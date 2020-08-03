Raymond James Analysts Give Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) a C$0.65 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$0.65 price objective on Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTE. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$0.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.98.

Shares of BTE opened at C$0.62 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $347.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$336.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post -0.345 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

