Rattler Midstream (RTLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts expect Rattler Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of RTLR opened at $7.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 5.04. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.