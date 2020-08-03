RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RA Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RA Medical Systems from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.45.

Shares of RMED opened at $0.29 on Thursday. RA Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.22). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 732.37% and a negative return on equity of 130.46%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Enquist purchased 50,000 shares of RA Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,085 shares in the company, valued at $44,923.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,100. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RA Medical Systems stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned 1.53% of RA Medical Systems worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

