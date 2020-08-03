R1 RCM (RCM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 174.42% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect R1 RCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.16, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.