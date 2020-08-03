Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

