Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of QTRX opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.73 million, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.81. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $35.76.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 70.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $44,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $84,009.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,246. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Quanterix by 32.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 18.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Quanterix by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Quanterix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

