Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.93.

QLYS opened at $123.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average of $97.23. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.93.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.81 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $458,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,343.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,685,082. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

