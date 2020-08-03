QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Charter Equity reissued a hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,740 shares of company stock worth $22,024,427. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,714 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 69,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 42.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.7% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.