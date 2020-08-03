Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter.

QUAD opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

