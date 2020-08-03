Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $24.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. The business had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $16,993,252.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock worth $135,381,659. 75.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

