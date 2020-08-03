PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,831 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 110.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $43.60 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.76.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

