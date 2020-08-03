PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment and mining, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; general insurance; and various banking products and services.

