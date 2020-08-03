PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.
PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Company Profile
Featured Story: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.