Prudential Financial (PRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $102.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

