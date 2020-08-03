Protective Insurance (PTVCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

PTVCB opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $181.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. Protective Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTVCB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protective Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Protective Insurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

