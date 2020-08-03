Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 148,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTVCB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Protective Insurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protective Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVCB opened at $12.80 on Monday. Protective Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 98,439 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 417,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

