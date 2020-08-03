Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 148,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PTVCB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Protective Insurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protective Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ PTVCB opened at $12.80 on Monday. Protective Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 98,439 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 417,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Protective Insurance Company Profile
Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.
