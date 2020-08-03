Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.50.

PB opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

