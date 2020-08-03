Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PB. Compass Point assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.50.

PB opened at $55.56 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,209 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,962,000 after acquiring an additional 163,196 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,596,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,304,000 after acquiring an additional 47,935 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after acquiring an additional 46,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

