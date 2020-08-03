Powell Industries (POWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter.

POWL opened at $26.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $308.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.27. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

