Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

