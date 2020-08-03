Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.
Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
About Potlatchdeltic
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
