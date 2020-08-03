Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.20-2.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.20-2.50 EPS.

Shares of POR opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

