Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from consistent focus on strategic partnerships and accelerated digital initiatives. Moreover, its collaboration with iFit to boost online offerings, bode well. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have witnessed upward revisions over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential. However, decline in traffic due to coronavirus-induced shutdowns pose concerns. Due to the uncertainty and significant business impacts caused by COVID-19, the company has also withdrawn its previously issued guidance for 2020. Moreover, the company’s high debt level acts as a hindrance to tide over the ongoing crisis.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.12. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

