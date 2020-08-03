Plains GP (PAGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Plains GP to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAGP opened at $7.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGP. BofA Securities upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains GP from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

