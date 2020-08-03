Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 35.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 156,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 40,801 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,041,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,429,000 after buying an additional 31,885 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Prudential Financial by 46.9% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 129,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 41,273 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 54.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 22,307 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU opened at $63.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $102.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

