Pitcairn Co. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,694 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Devon Energy stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

