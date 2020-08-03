Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Argus lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

