Pitcairn Co. Buys New Stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Moelis & Co by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Co by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Moelis & Co by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $29.79 on Monday. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 72,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $2,430,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $114,218.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,265. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

