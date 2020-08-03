Piper Sandler Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $430.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.85.

NOW opened at $439.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $454.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total transaction of $11,893,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,254.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.00, for a total value of $599,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,122,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,947 shares of company stock worth $46,715,024. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after buying an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after buying an additional 1,184,844 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ServiceNow by 74.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,439,000 after purchasing an additional 647,674 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ServiceNow by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 378,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,371 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ServiceNow by 242.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,710,000 after purchasing an additional 290,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

