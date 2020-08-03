Piper Sandler Lowers Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $22.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Steven Madden from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.20.

SHOO opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

