Pinterest’s (PINS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINS. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.52.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS opened at $34.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.95. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,425,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 983,025 shares of company stock valued at $21,910,436.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pinterest by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080,885 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,356 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,564 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pinterest by 1,155.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,465,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,125 shares during the period. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.