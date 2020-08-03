Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.52.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.95. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 983,025 shares of company stock valued at $21,910,436 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pinterest by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 19.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,865,000 after buying an additional 1,081,959 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Pinterest by 8,544.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $5,931,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.