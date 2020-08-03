Pi Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD)

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.85 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE GGD opened at C$1.57 on Thursday. Gogold Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $351.88 million and a PE ratio of -74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80.

Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gogold Resources will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

