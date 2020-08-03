Pi Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.75 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on OGC. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.21.
TSE OGC opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.49. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.01.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
