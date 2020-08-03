Pi Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.75 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OGC. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.21.

TSE OGC opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.49. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$185.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

