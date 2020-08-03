Pi Financial Analysts Give Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) a C$6.75 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$6.75 price objective on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.22 and a 12 month high of C$5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $114.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01).

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.