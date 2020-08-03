PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PUGOY. Redburn Partners raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUGOY opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

