PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2020 // Comments off

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PUGOY. Redburn Partners raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUGOY opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Receive News & Ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.